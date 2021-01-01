Discover a new experience in mobile photography

Powerful manual photographic controls

Complete control over the exposure, metering, white balance, focus and sensitivity.

ISO: automatic or manual control of the sensor sensitivity

Exposure: manually set the exposure time or let the app set it automatically

Metering: adjust the zones used for light metering ( matrix , centered and spot )

Focus: set the focusing mode like single , touch , continuous , macro , at infinity or fully manual

White balance: choose among different presets for color temperature correction, or choose the manual white balance mode to set the color temperature manually

Features like ISO, manual exposure or manual white balance require the device to support that. The value range of the adjustments is also device-dependent. Check the compatibility of your device.