Camera FV-5

Discover a new experience in mobile photography

Camera FV-5 is a professional camera application for enthusiasts, power users, professionals, and everyone in-between. Features a modern and fast camera experience that puts DSLR-like manual camera controls at your fingertips.

An advanced camera app for Android

Multiple camera support

Supports switching to any rear and front cameras, with manual controls for every camera.

Total control of composition

With 10 composition grid overlays and 9 crop guides, combinable with each other.

RAW support

Fast and simultaneous capture in JPEG and DNG formats, for complete flexibility in post-processing.

Intuitive and flexible zooming

Zoom with pinch gesture, by using the shutter button as zoom rocker or use the volume keys!

Exposure compensation

The exposure compensation is always available by swiping on the viewfinder.

Reassign volume keys

Many options like shutter, zoom, exposure, white balance or camera switching are assignable to the volume keys.

Powerful manual photographic controls

Complete control over the exposure, metering, white balance, focus and sensitivity.

    ISO: automatic or manual control of the sensor sensitivity
    Exposure: manually set the exposure time or let the app set it automatically
  • Checkmark icon
    Metering: adjust the zones used for light metering (matrix, centered and spot)
    Focus: set the focusing mode like single, touch, continuous, macro, at infinity or fully manual
    White balance: choose among different presets for color temperature correction, or choose the manual white balance mode to set the color temperature manually

Features like ISO, manual exposure or manual white balance require the device to support that. The value range of the adjustments is also device-dependent. Check the compatibility of your device.

Automatic exposure bracketing

Take photos with multiple different exposures automatically.

New in version 5

Now supports instantaneous capture even with JPEG+DNG on thousands of devices!

    Up to 7 exposures per capture
    Configure the exposure difference between photos
Built-in intervalometer

Capture picture series at regular intervals automatically (for instance timelapses or slow moving scenes)

Multiple modes
    Interval + total shots
    Interval + shooting duration
    Interval + playback duration
    Shooting + playback duration
    Shooting duration + total shots
Multiple output formats
    JPEG
    JPEG + DNG
Other details that make Camera FV-5 the most complete camera app replacement

Wide support of Bluetooth remotes

Most Bluetooth shutter remotes work out-of-the-box after pairing.

Burst capture

Capture images in quick succession, also in RAW.

Photo geolocation

Disabled by default for privacy reasons, will embed the location of each photo by using GPS or celular network location systems.

Automatic image review

If enabled, the last taken picture will be displayed for quick review.

Integrated gallery

A powerful gallery is integrated in the camera, allowing you to review EXIF data, share, edit or print photos, or perform batch operations like moving or deleting images.

Full-screen viewfinder

When enabled, stretches the camera preview over the complete screen (even behind screen cut-outs or notches) for a more immersive experience.

